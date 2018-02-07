He cheated on this ‘Real Housewives’ star. Now he’s got domestic drama of his own

This sounds like a plot for an upcoming Bravo show.
Cops were called not once, but twice, to Mario Singer’s West Palm Beach home in under a week.
Seems Ramona Singer’s ex is having some domestic issues.
Page Six reports that Mario sent girlfriend Kyle “Kasey” Dexter eviction papers on Jan. 31 after a hidden camera he installed over the holidays revealed she was having an affair. Ironically, Singer’s affair with Dexter, which started in 2013, was the reason for his split the following year with the “Real Housewives of New York City” star.
“He gave her 30 days to move out, but she didn’t want to go anywhere because it was her home,” a source told the paper.
On Feb. 1 the businessman, 64, returned from a trip to find his estranged girlfriend, whose birth name is Kyle Catherine Dexter, still at the home; an argument ensued, and police were summoned.
The responding officer noted in the police report obtained by Page Six that both sides “confirmed that the argument was verbal in nature and nothing physical had taken place and the 36 year old woman still had residency rights to the property.” Singer went to stay with a friend, and cops left.
On Monday evening, more drama, reports Radar Online, which posted the police report.
The officer on the scene said he interviewed both parties separately. Mario told the cop that Dexter had been acting “erratic and belligerent,” and that he feared the situation could escalate.
When the cop spoke to Dexter, he wrote in the report that the personal trainer was “upset” and “uncooperative.”
The cops suggested that Mario move ahead with the eviction.
It’s unclear why Dexter does not stay with the man Mario allegedly caught her with on camera.
As for Ramona, she’s living the good life in Morocco, according to her Instagram account.
