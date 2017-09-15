Lili Estefan talks split with husband: It’s very ‘difficult’

Lili Estefan doesn’t only have to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, but the breakdown of her marriage.
The Miami based Univision personality announced on Thursday she was splitting with her businessman husband Lorenzo Luaces.
“I always bring you the entertainment and show business news but today surprisingly I’m the news,” Estefan told El Nuevo Herald as well as her viewers in an emotional video you can see on YouTube below. “I wanted to tell you personally with a heavy heart that I’ve initiated the process of separating from my spouse, with whom I spent 28 years of my life.
“It hasn’t been a decision I took lightly,” the native Cuban, 50, continued. “Although it’s very painful, I definitely feel better for having done it, and am always thinking of the well-being of my two children, the thing I treasure most from our relationship.”
The former couple has a son named Lorenzo Jr. who was born on Oct. 30, 1999, and a daughter named Lina Teresa, who was born on Aug. 2, 2002.
The statement ends with “El Gordo y la Flaca” star (who is also Emilio Estefan’s niece) asking for privacy, discretion and for prayers from her fans in this “difficult time.”
“I can assure you that after the death of my mother when I was a little girl, that this has definitely been the biggest pain I’ve experienced in my life.”
No cause was given for the split. But according to her employer’s website, sources close to the situation reveal incriminating photos of Luaces with another woman in a public place may have been the catalyst.
Her bestie Thalia is one of many supporting Estefan during this hard time. She sent a message out on Instagram.
