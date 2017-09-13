Porn star in video ‘liked’ by Ted Cruz dealing with Irma aftermath, too

Cory Chase would likely love to cash in on her 10 minutes, but she’s a little busy.
The adult film actress stars in the X-rated video that was liked by Ted Cruz’s Twitter account late Monday night. A Twitter page called Sexuall Posts posted the two minute video of Chase doing her thing while watching a couple go at it. It’s a scene from the 2016 movie “Moms Bang Teens 20.” Its origin: adult video production company Reality Kings, based in Miami (of course it is).
But like most Floridians, Chase is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and had no Internet access when the s--t hit the fan on Tuesday.
“I hate that it happened when I can’t see it,” the porn star told the Huffington Post, “but when I found out it was trending, it was one of those OMG moments.”
Chase’s last post on her Instagram account was last Thursday, telling her 64,000 plus followers: “All productions have been shut down for the next couple of days. If you have a custom video in the works we hope to be up and running again by next week!” There is also a graphic of the map of Florida with Irma barreling in.
Cruz denied that he was responsible for the like, blaming the situation on a “staffing issue.”
Though Cruz may have, um, liked her work, it’s doubtful the Texas senator would get her vote.
“With his stance against the porn industry and adult entertainment, I’m not a fan of Ted Cruz," the 36-year-old New Jersey native told the New York Daily News.
According to Motherboard, @SexuallPosts’s account has gained about 7000 followers since the fiasco.
Comments