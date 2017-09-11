Did Milo Yiannopoulos really lose his Miami house in Hurricane Irma?

Real or fake news?
Milo Yiannopoulos told his followers and friends on Facebook that he lost his home in Miami during Hurricane Irma.
The controversial right-wing commentator posted a picture that’s gone viral of the destruction in the downtown area. It’s been shared hundreds of times since Sunday.
The caption: “MY HOUSE IS GONE”.
Before you feel bad for the guy, realize the former Breitbart News editor is a bit of a jokester:
Laast week, Yiannopoulos managed to make light of the Cat 5 monster, writing on Facebook: “In more positive Irma news, Richard Branson's Necker Island has been devastated.”
We are checking to see if Yiannopoulos does indeed own that home. And if he did, why is he still posting about 9/11 related news on Monday and not dealing with the recovery?
Also: And if the roof wasn’t his, whose is it? It looked like a construction site somewhere, more like a house in progress.
Commenters were concerned, taking the Brit seriously: Emma Allen Shetler said, “I’m sorry Milo. We are on the west coast of Florida. our house will probably be destroyed too. We evacuated.”
From Hollywood resident Clare Yang: “Like our governor said: you can rebuild your house! As long as you are alive and safe that's what matters!!”
Pepper J. Saltzgiver wrote, “In all seriousness, you are a survivor, over and over again. You will have a fabulous castle again, darling. I am so sorry for your loss. Much love to you and your crew. Please stay safe.”
We do know Yiannopoulos, who has been banned on Twitter over harassing Tweets, has a place here. In April Breitbart reported he was launching a media venture out of the Magic City. According to a statement, the $12 million dollar media company, MILO, Inc. “isn’t some vanity nameplate on a personal blog. This is a fully tooled-up talent factory and management company dedicated to the destruction of political correctness and the progressive left.”
Read the full Facebook post here.
Comments