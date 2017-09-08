Blame God: Former child star Kirk Cameron knows the reason for Irma

Natural disasters? Don’t blame climate change or Mother Nature.
Pin it on the guy upstairs.
Kirk Cameron did.
The former child actor posted a video on Facebook saying that Hurricane Harvey and Irma were all a part of God’s plan and sent by Him so we can repent.
“How should we look at two giant hurricanes coming back to back like this?” Cameron said in a Facebook video posted from the airport in Orlando Thursday. “Do we write them off as coincidence? Do we write it off as a statistical anomaly? Wow! Who would’ve thought? Is it just Mother Nature in a bad mood?”
The onetime “Growing Pains” star then cited a passage in the Old Testament Book of Job (37) that calls natural disasters “punishment.”
“God says through Job, He saturates clouds with moisture. He scatters His lightning through them. He scatters his light through them. They turn around and around by his guidance...”
So Irma isn’t a tropical cyclone,” but “a spectacular display of God’s immense power.”
“When He puts his power on display, it’s never without reason. There’s a purpose. And we may not always understand what that purpose is, but we know it’s not random and we know that weather is sent to cause us to respond to God in humility, awe and repentance.”
Someone ought to send the former atheist turned evangelical Christian this link from the National Ocean Service.
Or way can save you the trouble:
“When a [tropical] storm’s maximum sustained winds reach 74 mph, it is called a hurricane. The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating, or category, based on a hurricane's maximum sustained winds. The higher the category, the greater the hurricane's potential for property damage.
“Hurricanes originate in the Atlantic basin, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, the eastern North Pacific Ocean, and, less frequently, the central North Pacific Ocean. A six-year rotating list of names, updated and maintained by the World Meteorological Organization, is used to identify these storms.”
NOAA’s National Hurricane Center predicts and tracks Irma and other monstrosities, which occur, “on average, 12 times a year in the Atlantic basin.”
We didn’t see any mention of religion in this passage.
