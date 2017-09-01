Stuff celebrities love: Carey Hart’s cufflinks

BREW
Tired of standing in line at Starbucks for your daily java? Be your own barista — at home. In celebration of turning 20, illy just launched a sleek, limited edition gadget — the X1 Anniversary edition espresso and coffee machine. This stainless steel workhouse includes a steam wand for frothing milk, an automatic flow stop and memory function for cup volume. From $599 at illyusa.com
TRY
If you ever wanted to look as glamorous and line-free as Giada De Laurentiis, here’s your chance. The celebrity chef has teamed up with philosophy to promote the beauty brand’s newest skincare product, Ultimate Miracle Worker pads, which mix high-potency retinol with super food oils like olive oil, pomegranate seed oil, and agran oil. www.philosophy.com
SHOP
Carey Hart was stylin’ last week at 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Audiences at home likely saw his matching suit with wife Pink but may not have noticed some ultra cool 18K gold and diamond cuff links. The exquisitely designed shirt accessories were made by OHMYGOT, and handcrafted in Antwerp, Belgium. www.ohmygotcufflinks.com
