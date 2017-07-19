KISS legend Ace Frehley still wants to rock and roll all night

There are only a handful of musicians who can be called rock legends.
Safe to say Ace Frehley is in that category.
The original guitarist for KISS left the iconic band more than 10 years ago and is out there on his own as a solo artist these days. Frehley, sans Spaceman makeup, will play a show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Saturday night, along with heavy metal band RATT. Now 66, the Bronx native says he feels like he did in his 40s — and is ready to go.
“I’m kind of the elder statesman but I feel good, you know?” says Frehley from the road. “Everyone’s eating healthier now, drinking less alcohol, taking care of ourselves.”
Florida is always a desirable destination.
“Growing up in New York City, I headed South whenever I could. But you guys better not have any hurricanes down there.”
Despite his longtime celebrity status, touring is pretty calm.
“I usually don’t get mobbed. My fans, they’re very well mannered,” says Frehley.
The rocker promises to do a few songs from 2009’s “Anomaly,” which is being re-released with as an expanded deluxe edition, as well as stuff from his most recent album, 2014’s “Space Invader.”
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee knows what the audience wants, and gives it to them.
“By now I know what gets the best response,” he says of his set list, which includes “Outer Space,” “Cold Gin,” “Shock Me” and “Pain in the Neck.” “You only have so minutes up there.”
Back during KISS’ 1970s heyday, Frehley was never usually out front, so it’s been an adjustment.
“I never considered myself a lead singer,” he laughed. “I do it out of necessity.”
Frehley still stays close with former bandmembers and Gene Simmons even contributed two songs to Ace’s upcoming untitled album.
“He saw me come play and we kind of started talking and then I shot him an email. That’s how things work.”
C’mon, is a reunion in the works?
“I guess it’s a possibility. It could be very special if it was handled correctly.”
Tickets cost $70, $50 and $30. All seats are reserved and available at all Ticketmaster outlets online at www.myhrl.com, http://www.ticketmaster.comor charge by phone: 800-745-3000.
Comments