Disney star Sofia Carson: She’s an all American girl

Fort Lauderdale native Sofia Carson came home last week to do the press rounds about her latest project, the Disney Channel Original Movie “Descendants: 2.”
She appeared on “El Gordo y La Flaca” in a shimmery silver shirt and perfectly ripped grey jeans.
In the sequel to the 2015 musical about the kids of fairytale villains, Carson reprises her role as Evie, daughter of the Evil Queen from “Snow White.” It premieres July 21.
Of her role, Carson — who attended St. Hugh Catholic School and graduated from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart — said that Evie started out as vain, but realizes what matters “is who she is on the inside.”
Carson sure is busy — and in demand. The 24 year old flew from Florida to D.C. to sing The National Anthem on July 4 at the U.S. Capitol in a gorgeous black J Mendel gown. “Happy Birthday America” she later tweeted.
Next up for the talented young lady: An appearance on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” July 19.
