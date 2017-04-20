J-Rod step out in South Beach

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their relationship Prime 112 official Tuesday night, supping behind the curtains of the private wine room before friend and Market America founder Loren Ridinger stopped by the restaurant to say hi to them. Lopez was J-Lo casual, wearing a white Gucci T-shirt with the words “Blind For Love,” and paired it with a floral skit, red pumps and a white Hermès Birkin. The Vegas entertainer was swarmed by paparazzi Thursday afternoon at SoMi Fitness.
Moët & Chandon celebrated Chris Brown’s the “Party Tour” Monday at Mokai. The Grammy award-winning singer, who allegedly punched a photographer Monday night at the Aja Channelside night club in Tampa, joined pals Meek Mill, Yo Gotti and Casanova for a night of partying that ended with Brown receiving his own set of the champagne brand’s Nectar Impérial Rosé bottles.
Sugar Factory Ocean Drive and Voli 305 held a private dinner Wednesday to celebrate recording artist Movi3’s new release “Need A Bag.” Jason Derulo was there in support. American Football Hall of Fame player Thurman Thomas was seen at the dessert-focused restaurant Saturday.
Actress/model Ali Landry dined with her movie director husband Alejandro Gomez Monteverde Tuesday night at Dashi at the River Yacht Club.
“Orange is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco was spotted lifting weights last Friday at Equinox South Beach.
Last Wednesday, the Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside had dinner at Barton G The Restaurant with his mom, Debbie, and other family members, his second time this month.
