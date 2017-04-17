Si! Justin Bieber sings in Spanish — and it’s not half bad

Justin Bieber: Sí, el habla español.
Translation: Yes, he speaks Spanish.
This is not a joke or a drill, Miami peeps.
The singer is currently in the Magic City.
Our Latin culture seems to have rubbed off on him.
NBCMiami.com posted a snippet of the video of the pop star performing a remix of the Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee song “Despacito” (translated as “A Little Slow”).
Bieber, his hair dyed blond, appears dressed in a jean jacket in a desert setting, with women, dressed in “Planet of the Apes” type skimpy outfits, dancing around him and doing gymnastic poses.
The track is doing well. Seventeen.com that “Despacito” is the first Spanish-language song to reach the top 10 on Spotify’s Global chart.
People seem impressed. The online article found positive Tweets from fans like Blackliebers, who wrote “I’m happy for hispanic and latina beliebers because of the Despicato remix! I’m glad they get to experience Justin singing Spanish!”
Another with the handle Valeria. gushed: “Justin singing in Spanish is the reason I’m still alive.”
By late Monday afternoon, the YouTube video had 9,919,987 views, and it garnered its own hashtag #DespacitoRemix.
So back to that Miami trip. On Sunday, according to a spy, he and a pal were seated in a private area of Hakkasan restaurant at the Fontainebleau and chowed down on dishes like the signature crispy duck salad, Sanpei seabass and more.
What, no trip to Versailles?
Scene in the Tropics columnist Lesley Abravanel contributed to this report.
