The Chainsmokers are on fire

Talk about a dynamic duo.
Andrew “Drew” Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers have been riding high ever since busting the charts with the 2013 hit “Selfie,” a parody on a fun yet narcissistic photographic trend that just was taking off.
Taggart and Pall, who both live in NYC, have been ahead of the curve ever since, coming out with such catchy dance tracks as “Paris,” “Closer,” and “Don’t Let Me Down” (with Daya).
Lucky us. The guys, who just played “Saturday Night Live,” will be at AmericanAirlines Arena Thursday night in support of their debut album “Memories…Do Not Open,” featuring the awesome collaboration with Coldplay, “Something Just Like This.”
We caught up with Pall before the trip.
How long have you guys known each other?
More than four years now, which is crazy because it feels like a lifetime has happened for us since we met each other. It also feels like it’s all happened so fast. We can remember when we met for the first time so well, down to what we discussed and what each of us were wearing. Little did we know that meeting was such a crossroads in both of our lives.
What is your creative process like?
It is always different. Sometimes it starts with a sound we find or create and sometimes it starts with a lyric or idea that we have. Creativity is very fleeting so we try to look for it in as many different places as possible. We also draw a lot of our inspiration from just listening to other artists that we are fans of. We are like sponges for that sort of thing, always trying to learn and expand on what we know. It’s very important to us to try and always push ourselves and innovate, and in many ways being a duo makes that helpful because we are always together and always pushing ourselves to step outside of our comfort zones. It’s important to us that people for the most part not know what to expect from us and for us especially because we get bored easily.
What is your favorite song to do live?
We feel like this is about to change dramatically seeing as we are about to release an album of music and perform with a band which is really exciting for us. So can we give a two part answer? First, we think “Break Up Every Night” off the album is going to be so fun to perform because it’s such a departure from our usual style and the song has so much energy. As far as songs that are already out, “Closer” is just always a special moment, there is no feeling like having a crowd singing along with you.
Who are your inspirations musically?
We draw from sooooo many inspirations, it’s literally a lifetime of listening and devouring music. We both went through such radical shifts in music throughout our lives and for the most part we had the same obsessions, which is really funny since we didn’t know each other, but artists like Dashboard, Blink 182, Brand New, Dave Mathews Band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, David Guetta, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Jay Z, Bon Iver, Max Martin, and we could go on and on and on and on.
If you weren’t musicians what would you do?
That thought is scary because we are sooooo happy doing what we are doing right now. Both of us had really crappy jobs before this. I was a receptionist at an art gallery and Drew was an intern at Interscope Records. We think that we probably still would have found our way to music but probably more on the business side.
Who is on your playlist right now?
A lot of Drake, love the new gnash [Garrett Charles Nash] song. We can’t wait for the new Kendrick album. There is always some Kanye and ASAP Mob, Rufus du Sol, 1975. But this literally changes daily!
What’s next for you?
Hard saying. We feel like we are in the middle of so many major things between this arena tour, our new band, our first album and all the other stuff that we are forgetting. We just want to keep being innovative with our music, maybe reach out into some unexpected genres for some different collaborations, and of course just keep pushing the boundaries of ours shows. We are also very interested in fashion and the production of movies and television, so working with some interesting people in that area. It really helps with our creativity when we explore areas that are the opposite of what we do.
What will the concert be like?
It’s really hard to put into words what this show is going to look like because we spent so much time working with our team putting together a truly unique sonic and visual experience. First it’s important to start with the fact that it’s going to be 50 percent DJ and 50 percent live band with really cool interstitial theatrical moments. It was very important for us to strike a balance between the two, in that we come from the dance world and the energy and power you get from a DJ set is unmatchable, but with a band there is a connection and performance element you can’t get with a DJ set. So we are pretty sure we are doing something that’s really never been done before because we are seamlessly switching back and forth between the two.
Anything else you want to add about the show?
We just felt like some of our music now deserved more of a performance with Drew singing now. Besides the music side, the production is next level. That’s one of the most exciting things for us is building the stage, and we worked with Production Club who did Skrillex’s spaceship amongst other amazing things. They created this never-ending bag of tricks, lights and fire. So all in all, the show will still go super hard like a rave but will have great musical moments as well. We poured our heart and soul into this and we cannot wait to show people.
