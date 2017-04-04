Report: Now the mother of Cash Me Outside girl is in trouble

Ruh roh! TMZ is reporting that the mother of Danielle Bregoli (aka the “Cash Me Outside” girl) is under investigation due to a video that recently surfaced on the Internet.
In the NSFW video, you can see Barbara Ann Bregoli in a major smackdown with her daughter, then 11.
Cops in Boynton Beach, where the mother and daughter live, tell the gossip site that they are looking into what went down during the expletive- and violence-filled confrontation that occurred more than two years ago.
Someone in the background (apparently the person filming) yells “Stop!” and the video goes dead.
Danielle, who is now, um, cashing in for being a bad girl (and probably getting her own reality show) defended her mother, saying their fight was just normal horseplay.
She told TMZ after the video surfaced that is how the two fight.
“You think you’re so tough?!” yells Barbara, while smacking the girl on the floor of a home. “Give it to me, b----!”
That would be the b-word.
