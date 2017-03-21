Spain meets SoBe: Enrique Iglesias, Rafael Nadal celebrate opening of Tatel Miami

Enrique Iglesias and Rafael Nadal can really draw a crowd.
On Monday night, the pop singer and tennis star attended a blowout party to celebrate the opening of their restaurant, Tatel Miami, a sister to the Madrid eatery.
The upscale eatery is located at the Ritz Carlton South Beach, in the space formerly known as David Bouley Evolution.
Iglesias and Nadal — pals who are both originally from Spain — apparently were on madrileño time, arriving two hours late.
A huge crowd of media, VIPs and gate crashers swarmed the men, who briefly posed for pics and interviews. Nadal was dressed in a smart suit; Iglesias looked more casual, wearing his signature baseball cap.
Iglesias said he was “proud” to bring Tatel to Miami, where he resides with longtime partner Anna Kournikova. It officially opens 5:30 p.m. for dinner Tuesday; a location in Ibiza is next, according to the website, TatelRestaurants.com.
Next up for the son of Latin crooner Julio Iglesias: teaming up yet again with good buddy Pitbull, co-headlining a summer tour with “La Banda” winners CNCO as support. It kicks off June 3 in Chicago, reaching AmericanAirlines Arena. June 23
Tickets/info: livenation.com.
