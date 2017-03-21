Hip-hop star Wyclef Jean put in handcuffs in case of mistaken identity

Haiti-born hip-hop star Wyclef Jean says he was arrested early Tuesday morning for absolutely nothing by Los Angeles cops.
Jean, who is on tour promoting his latest album, J'ouvert, took to Twitter to talk about being “appalled” by the officers’ behavior.
Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs… https://t.co/accbcWuAYe— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017
Jean says he was asked by police to put his hands up, then told not to move.
“I was instantly handcuffed before being asked to identify myself and before being told why,” he said in a statement.
He told the officers who he was and that they had the wrong person.
“They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal,” he said. “I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in handcuffs especially if he’s innocent.”
A video of the incident shows an officer removing Jean’s trademark blue, red and white Haitian flag bandana from his head as he tried to explain to officers that he had just left a recording studio.
“Just so you all know, I am going to sue the LAPD,” he says, though his words are ignored by the officer. “You took off my hat and you put the ’cuffs on me.”
Turns out it wasn’t the Los Angeles Police Department but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of West Hollywood Police.
“He was not arrested,” Sgt. D. Walker of West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department told the Miami Herald.
Walker said officers had a report of a robbery in the area where Jean was traveling and “the description given by the victims of the robbery” of the suspect’s car was similar to the vehicle Jean was traveling in.
“He also was similar in description, all the way down to the detail that the suspect was wearing a red bandana,” Walker said.
Walker said Jean was released because “as they detained him, they got further information. He was immediately released.”
