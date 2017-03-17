Eva Mendes on her latest fashion line: It’s so Miami

Eva Mendes looked every bit the glamor queen Thursday night.
The actress celebrated the launch of her Spring 2017 collection for New York & Company at the brand’s newest store at Dadeland Mall. You’d never know she’d given month less than a year ago.
Fans lined up outside, waiting to get a glimpse of the movie star, dressed in a light green, off shoulder, belted maxidress. Later, customers pored over the racks, loaded with Eva-designed tailored blouses, fun prints and ultra feminine dresses.
Chatting from a fitting room in the back, Mendes told the Miami Herald that she was particularly excited to do this event in her hometown (she moved to the L.A. area as a toddler after her parents divorced).
“I’m so happy here; I just feel like I’m home,” said Mendes, who traveled with her two daughters, Amada, who turns 1 in April, and Esmeralda, who turns 3 in September (it’s unclear if dad, Ryan Gosling, was along for the trip). The “Hitch” star produced a pic on her cellphone of her two cuties with her abuelita, who was pretty adorable herself, with a white bun and red flower atop her head.
“She’s 94 and so spicy!” Mendes said of her grandmother. “The other day, by mistake I said she was 95 and she corrected me, ‘No! Por favor! Noventa y cuatro!’”
Mendes’ girls are enjoying the local cuisine.
“The whole family is together and we are literally eating boniato [sweet potato] and rice and beans for breakfast, lunch and dinner!” (Amada may have enjoyed the food a bit too much, suffering from a slight tummy ache, Mendes reported, but all seemed well when mom checked her texts).
The actress-designer said she hopes South Floridians like her latest line, which was influenced by her Cuban heritage.
“I wanted to incorporate where I came from and I even used a pineapple print on some things which I am really happy about.”
You’ll see some updated silhouettes as well.
“My fans are used to seeing a fuller skirt, cinched at waist, so this collection has a different body,” she said. “It’s all about expanding and offering more, but also keeping it exotic and classy. It’s very Miami.”
The 43-year-old beauty looked glowing and happy. Seems the motherhood juggling act is turning out just fine for her.
Asked how she does it all, Mendes answered simply: “I don’t really know yet. I’m still figuring it out. There are probably new challenges at every stage. I feel lucky to enough to work and have time to be home with them.”
And she’s not afraid to ask for help when she needs it.
“I’m still in survival mode with a baby,” she laughed. “I am open to any and all tips and suggestions!”
Comments