Jennifer Lopez deletes photo of rumored boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez wants to keep her new relationship with Alex Rodriguez pretty hush-hush.
We all know how her previous men situations have worked out.
Past boyfriends/husbands/fiances have included Marc Anthony, Ojani Noa, Ben Affleck and Casper Smart.
So, maybe this is the right route.
While it might be tempting to show off that you’re dating one of America’s most eligible bachelors, Lopez decided to not go all social media.
She tried, though, posting on Sunday an Instagram pic happily snuggling up next to a dark haired male, whose face you cannot see. A-Rod, who has done his share of dating too, was not hashtagged.
It was quickly deleted.
Page Six reports the “Shades of Blue” star traveled with the retired baseball player to the Bahamas Friday night to the very VIP Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay in the Abaco islands. Paparazzi pics on the site show clearly that the two are Lopez and Rodriguez.
They flew from Miami, where A-Rod raises his two daughters with his ex wife. According to his Instagram, earlier on Friday, the former New York Yankee attended the Global Forum business conference at the InterContinental Miami.
He also posted that he will join golfing legend Greg Norman at the Miami Sport Conference at the University of Miami, March 23-24.
Will be interesting to see if there is a certain former “American Idol” judge in attendance
