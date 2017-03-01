Big payday for ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl at Miami music festival

She’s a household name.
Well, not exactly.
Her catch phrase is: “Cash Me Outside,” translated roughly as “Catch Me Outside,” meaning, “Let’s go fight outside.” She was talking to the audience members, who were duly appalled.
Danielle Bregoli shot to fame (eh, infamy) after appearing in an inflammatory interview with Dr. Phil McGraw on his show back in September 2016.
And she’s coming back. The Boynton Beach-based tough talker returned to the show Feb. 9, along with her fellow tough talking mom Barbara Ann.
The two discussed the young woman’s four plus months at a treatment facility.
Cash me outside Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli attacks one of our patrons. An older woman who was concerned with Danielle being out late. Click the link for the full YouTube video https://youtu.be/wgiRhlgLuoA #breakapaloozavolume2 #kavakava #kavabar #kratom #kava #cashmeoutsidehowboutdat #cashmeoutside #cashmeoussidehowbowdah #cashmeousside #cashmeoutside #worldstar #worldstarhiphop #worldstarfights @bhadbhabie
Seems as if the rehab hasn’t helped too much, though.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight involving Bregoli, which reportedly went down early Sunday in Lake Worth.
A video posted of the fight shows the 13-year-old and two others outside Downtown Pizza and CJ’s Island Grill.
Not that getting in trouble is affecting her money making opportunities.
TMZ reports Danielle is earning more than $40,000 for do a meet and greet at the Rolling Loud Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami in May. The site reports she will also get a portion of ticket sales.
