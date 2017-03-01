People

March 1, 2017 12:39 PM

Big payday for ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl at Miami music festival

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

She’s a household name.

Well, not exactly.

Her catch phrase is: “Cash Me Outside,” translated roughly as “Catch Me Outside,” meaning, “Let’s go fight outside.” She was talking to the audience members, who were duly appalled.

Danielle Bregoli shot to fame (eh, infamy) after appearing in an inflammatory interview with Dr. Phil McGraw on his show back in September 2016.

And she’s coming back. The Boynton Beach-based tough talker returned to the show Feb. 9, along with her fellow tough talking mom Barbara Ann.

The two discussed the young woman’s four plus months at a treatment facility.

Seems as if the rehab hasn’t helped too much, though.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight involving Bregoli, which reportedly went down early Sunday in Lake Worth.

A video posted of the fight shows the 13-year-old and two others outside Downtown Pizza and CJ’s Island Grill.

Not that getting in trouble is affecting her money making opportunities.

TMZ reports Danielle is earning more than $40,000 for do a meet and greet at the Rolling Loud Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami in May. The site reports she will also get a portion of ticket sales.

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Illustrated Interview | Anderson Cooper

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos