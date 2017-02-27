Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are having a worse Monday than you

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway definitely had an Oscars hangover Monday morning, and not for reasons you think (the fun kind: too much alcohol).
OK, so the movie mixup of the century, aka #envelopegate, wasn’t their fault.
And they’re friggin’ Hollywood legends, for God’s sake, so RESPECT.
But they were tasked with the impossible: Telling the world who won Best Picture, and given the wrong envelope. You know: The one for Best Actress (Emma Stone was in possession of the contents, the other card; apparently, there are two).
Thank you, PricewaterhouseCoopers for the snafu!
The London-based accounting firm that handles the Academy Awards red tape admitted as much.
“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” the company said in a statement. “The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”
But that doesn’t make Beatty or Dunaway look any better.
The two “Bonnie and Clyde” costars (and off screen pals, not lovers) can’t be on such hot terms.
Beatty saw the card that said “Emma Stone. La La Land.” But chose to pass it off to the “Network” star, who ribbed him for taking his sweet time with the announcement.
“You’re impossible!” she giggled girlishly, then gave the acting vet a slight tap. Dunaway then triumphantly announced “La La Land!” as the winner as if she had saved the day (night).
Ironic, isn’t it? Since “Moonlight” was to get those honors in about five minutes.
Wrong card. Wrong envelope.
Sorry to say, but Warren, long known for his love of women (see 1975’s “Shampoo”), threw Faye under the bus.
Some advice: Send over some flowers, stat.
Annette won’t mind.
All joking aside, Dunaway and Beatty were pictured at the Governers Ball afterparty.
According to The Daily Mail Dunaway, 76, asked Beatty, 79: “Are we in the sink?” to which Beatty replied, “It wasn’t us.”
