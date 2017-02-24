People

February 24, 2017 3:39 PM

Gente de Zona big winners at Premio lo Nuestro

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@MiamiHerald.com

GRAN NOCHE

Latin stars came out in full force at the AmericanAirlines Arena Thursday night for the annual Premio Lo Nuestro (Our Award) ceremony. Cuban duo Gente de Zona were the big winners, taking home three awards including Album of the Year, Group or Duo of the Year and Tropical Album of the Year. Also leaving with serious hardware were Carlos Vives and Shakira.

The winners from season one of Univision’s “La Banda,” CNCO, nabbed three awards in the Pop/Rock Category for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Group/Duo of the Year.

Bachata King Romeo Santos was clearly moved after receiving the so-called Excelencia award; he also premiered his new single, “Heroe Favorito.”

