February 22, 2017 2:55 PM

As tour is set to start, Chris Brown slapped with restraining order

By Madeleine Marr

TIME WILL TELL

It’s unclear if Chris Brown will still be coming here for concert with Fabolous at AmericanAirlines Arena April 15. The singer’s in a bit of a jam — again.

Last week, a judge ordered Brown to stay away from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after she accused him of physically abusing and threatening her life. The order also calls for Brown to surrender any firearms he has until a March 9 hearing on the restraining order.

TMZ reports he must stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, as well as her mother and her brother.

His Party tour starts next month.

Rihanna got out just in time, hunh?

