As tour is set to start, Chris Brown slapped with restraining order

TIME WILL TELL
It’s unclear if Chris Brown will still be coming here for concert with Fabolous at AmericanAirlines Arena April 15. The singer’s in a bit of a jam — again.
Pre-sale tickets are available NOW! Use the code 'PARTY' to purchase your tickets! ❤️https://t.co/mobMarincr. #THEPARTYTOUR! pic.twitter.com/a3amsjjX53— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) February 22, 2017
Last week, a judge ordered Brown to stay away from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after she accused him of physically abusing and threatening her life. The order also calls for Brown to surrender any firearms he has until a March 9 hearing on the restraining order.
TMZ reports he must stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, as well as her mother and her brother.
His Party tour starts next month.
Rihanna got out just in time, hunh?
Comments