Martha Stewart recalls making meatloaf with Donald Trump

A little throwback action mixed with politics for Martha Stewart.
The domestic diva — who will be at the upcoming South Beach Wine & Food Festival — posted a video from her show “Martha,” from 2005, featuring Donald and Melania Trump, soon after the power couple’s wedding.
In the segment, Stewart shows Melania how to make meatloaf for her hubby.
Ingredients include celery, onions, carrots, garlic, bread crumbs, dried mustard and ketchup.
Melania dons Latex gloves to do the hand mixing in a bowl, while Donald looks on salivating.
Martha tells his new wife that the businessman likes “meatloaf sandwiches.”
Once the creation is out of the oven, they all try it and Donald says it tastes like his mother’s recipe.
Though everyone seems to be getting along swimmingly, Martha and the current president soon would have a spat over Stewart’s spinoff of “The Apprentice,” which the real estate big called “terrible,” even though he co-produced it.
Interesting to see if Stewart pulls out this old recipe when she is in town. Especially because meatloaf is in the news.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke about visiting the White House while guest-hosting a New York sports talk radio show and says that Trump told the pol that he could only order the meatloaf.
“This is what it’s like to be with Trump,” Christie said on WFAN. “He says, ‘There’s the menu, you guys order whatever you want.’ And then he says, ‘Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.’”
As for Martha, she’ll be at Books and Books Bal Harbour Shops Thursday at 5 p.m. for a cookbook signing of “Martha Stewart's Vegetables: Inspired Recipes and Tips for Choosing, Cooking, and Enjoying the Freshest Seasonal Flavors” (Clarkson Potter).
Then she’ll cohost a sold out, $300 a head meal as part of The NYT Cooking Dinner Series at Le Zoo, inside the mall.
Comments