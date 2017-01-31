People

January 31, 2017 1:43 PM

‘Glee’ star Darren Criss does surprise karaoke on the beach

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Darren Criss impressed more than a few people in the crowd at Ricky’s South Beach Monday night. The “Glee” star was in town for some fun in the sun (as seen on his Instagram account) and karaoke.

 

Yeah, I thought about it.

A photo posted by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on

Almost immediately upon arrival, the singer/actor treated unsuspecting fans to a surprise cover of George Micheal’s “Faith” with the hotspot’s live house band then granted photos after the epic performance. Before his “set” at Ricky’s, Criss had appetizers and Ron Barcelo Rum drinks at Villa Azur’s “For Her” in the garden and tickled the ivories on the grand piano.

 

Will Smith told us to come here.

A photo posted by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on

Check out his social media for more on his trip. He posted a picture of a souvenir shop window with a shirt that read “I’m in Miami B--ch.” He also posted a pic of him in a bar with the cheeky caption: “Will Smith told me to come here,” referencing the rapper-actor’s 1997 hit.

Criss had just come from New York City, where he participated in BroadwayCon and talked about his guest role with former “Glee” costars Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist in the two-part The Flash/Supergirl musical episode as the Big Bad Music Meister, TVLine.com reports. The episodes are set to air on the CW Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Miami native William Levy talks about "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter"

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos