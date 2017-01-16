Serena Williams lets loose in new underwear ad

Serena Williams has a rock hard body and isn’t afraid to show it off.
In a a new ad for Berlei underwear, the tennis champ lets her hair down a little, so to speak.
In the spot, Williams enters a dance studio and starts to move it, move it to a Billy Idol cover of “Dancing with Myself.”
She jumps around with just a bra for a top as well as stretch pants and seems to be having a blast.
Sometimes we are all so serious and we forget to have fun - and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you. I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go. What do you do for you? #DoItForYourself @berleiaus @berleiusa
The theme of the campaign is “Do It For Yourself.” It reminds us of a cross between Tom Cruise in “Risky Business” and Jennifer Beals in “Flashdance.”
On her Instagram, she explains: “Sometimes we are all so serious and we forget to have fun – and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you. I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go. What do you do for you? #DoItForYourself @berleiaus @berleiusa.”
The Palm Beach resident, who recently got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is currently in Melbourne, at the Australia Open.
Comments