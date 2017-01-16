People

January 16, 2017 5:23 PM

Serena Williams lets loose in new underwear ad

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Serena Williams has a rock hard body and isn’t afraid to show it off.

In a a new ad for Berlei underwear, the tennis champ lets her hair down a little, so to speak.

In the spot, Williams enters a dance studio and starts to move it, move it to a Billy Idol cover of “Dancing with Myself.”

She jumps around with just a bra for a top as well as stretch pants and seems to be having a blast.

The theme of the campaign is “Do It For Yourself.” It reminds us of a cross between Tom Cruise in “Risky Business” and Jennifer Beals in “Flashdance.”

On her Instagram, she explains: “Sometimes we are all so serious and we forget to have fun – and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you. I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go. What do you do for you? #DoItForYourself @berleiaus @berleiusa.”

The Palm Beach resident, who recently got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is currently in Melbourne, at the Australia Open.

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos