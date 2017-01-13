People

January 13, 2017 5:06 PM

Wizard Creations to appear on reality show

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Tune in Tuesday night to lend your support to local branding company Wizard Creations, which will be featured on the popular CNBC reality show “Billion Dollar Buyer,” at 10 p.m., right after “The Profit,” with Miami native Marcus Lemonis.

The premise of the show: Billionaire hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta, of Landry’s Inc, gives promising businesses a chance to be part of his empire.

Wizard Creations’ CEO Luke Freeman said he had a blast filming.

“The show was a tremendous amount of fun to be a part of and we are so excited for everyone in South Florida to tune to see if we got a deal!”

Freeman adds that there will be watch party at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale near their office in case you don’t want to be a couch potato.

