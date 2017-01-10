People

January 10, 2017 5:56 PM

Beauty queen turned actress Olivia Culpo in South Beach

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Multi-hyphenate hottie Olivia Culpo is heading to our neck of the woods, so to speak.

The actress-model-social media influencer-beauty pageant standout will be hosting Ocean Drive’s VIP cover party Wednesday night at Ricky’s South Beach. Culpo, a former Miss USA and Miss Universe, fronts the glossy’s 24th anniversary issue.

The one-time Miss Rhode Island has a busy year ahead — Culpo will be seen in two upcoming films, “American Satan” and “Tired Lungs.”

The 24 year old might even chat about fashion disasters — her Golden Globes Zuhair Murad dress, while gorgeous, was a little over the top.

She Instagrammed a picture of the glam outfit, and also admitted she felt like she would fall over and did a fashion segment on the “Today” show with Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande’s half brother.

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos