Beauty queen turned actress Olivia Culpo in South Beach

Multi-hyphenate hottie Olivia Culpo is heading to our neck of the woods, so to speak.
The actress-model-social media influencer-beauty pageant standout will be hosting Ocean Drive’s VIP cover party Wednesday night at Ricky’s South Beach. Culpo, a former Miss USA and Miss Universe, fronts the glossy’s 24th anniversary issue.
The one-time Miss Rhode Island has a busy year ahead — Culpo will be seen in two upcoming films, “American Satan” and “Tired Lungs.”
The 24 year old might even chat about fashion disasters — her Golden Globes Zuhair Murad dress, while gorgeous, was a little over the top.
She Instagrammed a picture of the glam outfit, and also admitted she felt like she would fall over and did a fashion segment on the “Today” show with Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande’s half brother.
RT if you saw @FrankieJGrande & @oliviaculpo on @TODAYshow with @meredithvieira & @MLauer! Watch SCL tonight for more #GoldenGlobes fashion! pic.twitter.com/k85CJYYVHr— Style Code Live (@StyleCodeLive) January 9, 2017
