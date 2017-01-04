Stuff celebrities love: Whitney Port’s fave wine; a luxury pillow

DRINK
Whitney Port doesn’t just grab any old jug of wine when she attends her varied glamorous events. The reality star turned fashion designer was snapped in Los Angeles carrying a bottle of cabernet by Napa Valley stalwart Sterling Vineyards to a holiday party. Nice alternative if you’re not into bubbly on New Year’s Eve. http://sterlingvineyards.com.
TRY
Exhausted by the all the opening of presents, paying off credit cards and checking off wish lists? You may need some serious shuteye. NIGHT, with such fans as Kim Kardashian, Olivia Munn and Bruno Mars, is a luxuriously fluffy, self-adjusting pillow that not only helps send you into dreamland but keeps sleep lines and bedhead at bay. $150; https://discovernight.com.
CLICK
Want to send your contacts a text they’ll remember? Onetime big-screen butt-kicker Jean-Claude Van Damme is making himself relevant again. The actor/martial arts expert teamed up with Automatik, an L.A.-based production company, to release a bunch of emojis with his likeness. Get them in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. www.vandammemoji.com.
