They’ve got talent: Justise Winslow teams up with Fat Joe

Awww, Justise Winslow is not only a great Miami Heat player but he always gives back.
On Saturday Winslow and his family’s foundation, Robin’s House, hosted their inaugural “D.R.E.A.M Showcase,” a talent show for kids from various Miami-area schools that saw 25 budding stars sing, act, dance and perform at the histporic Lyric Theater.
The first Holiday D.R.E.A.M. Showcase was a big success! Thank you to all the kids who showed off their creative talents yesterday. Special thanks to all the sponsors: @mountaindew, @jblaudio, @adidas, @excell_auto, @thenaturesbountycowegiveback, @miamiheat charitable foundation, #ParkerInternational, @dickssportinggoods, @MBAF, @mercedesbenzcg, @officialmetrx, @theredlinegroup, @rocnation, @RHFF and the Cliff & Eda Viner Family Foundation.
Following the acts, guests were treated to a surprise performance by Fat Joe, who linked up with Winslow for an energetic duet of recent hit “All The Way Up.”
Getting into the holiday spirit, Winslow posed in an ugly Christmas sweater with a picture of Santa Claus holding egg nog.
Comments