People

December 20, 2016 1:40 PM

They’ve got talent: Justise Winslow teams up with Fat Joe

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@Miamiherald.com

Awww, Justise Winslow is not only a great Miami Heat player but he always gives back.

On Saturday Winslow and his family’s foundation, Robin’s House, hosted their inaugural “D.R.E.A.M Showcase,” a talent show for kids from various Miami-area schools that saw 25 budding stars sing, act, dance and perform at the histporic Lyric Theater.

Following the acts, guests were treated to a surprise performance by Fat Joe, who linked up with Winslow for an energetic duet of recent hit “All The Way Up.”

Getting into the holiday spirit, Winslow posed in an ugly Christmas sweater with a picture of Santa Claus holding egg nog.

Related content

People

Comments

Videos

Kanye West visits Trump Tower during trip to New York

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos