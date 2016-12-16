Rapper Future shoots down affair rumors with Larsa Pippen

It was just a regular sexy selfie — until you looked in the background.
Eaerlier this week, eagle eyed social media watchers noticed that Larsa Pippen was pictured in the same mansion that rapper Future was pictured in on his social media. Check out the marble...yep.
OK, some people have a little too much on their time on their hands but whatever.
The onetime “Real Housewives of Miami” cast mate and her NBA vet husband Scottie Pippen announced they were splitting after 19 years of marriage back in October.
But Future doesn’t seem to want to be involved in the ruckus.
Ciara’s ex wrote, “Never cared enough to explain. Rumors.”
Comments