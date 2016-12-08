The Rock and Zac Efron seen in teaser trailer for ‘Baywatch’

It’s out and online: The teaser trailer for the big screen “Baywatch” reboot.
The action peppered comedy picks up where the cult TV show left off.
Partially filmed in Miami Beach, “Baywatch” costars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (played by David Hasselhoff) and Zac Efron as cocky, reckless newbie Matt Brody (played back in the day by David Charvet) who is hired to improve the image of the Baywatch brand (yes, this is the plot).
The Seth Gordon (“Horrible Bosses”) film is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2017. Judging by the tease, it looks fairly entertaining and, as expected, there is a ton of eye candy, red bathing suits and slow motion shots. No Pamela Anderson cameo, as far as we can see.
Warning: The humor is a little on the puerile side, with Efron — sporting some amazing abs — cracking a “boob” joke almost right off the bat.
But it is what it is —and if nothing else will inspire you to go to the gym. Efron posted a sneak peek of all the situps he likely had to do to achieve that ridiculous six pack. You can’t unsee that body, and you won’t want to.
The Rock seems proud, posting the clip on his Instagram account with the caption: “We’re the Avengers of the beach. We’re also highly dysfunctional. Now YOU PEOPLE go enjoy the trailer.”
