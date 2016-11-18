Marc Anthony makes fun of kiss with Jennifer Lopez at Latin Grammys

These two can’t seem to stay away from one another.
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez have to be the most friendly exes ever (well, beside Jlo’s ex, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner, who are rumored to be reconciling amid pregnancy reports, but that’s a whole other ball of wax).
On Thursday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Lopez popped up on stage at the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards Thursday to “surprise” the Person of the Year award to her ex-husband and father of her 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme. The salsa great and movie star were married from 2004 to 2011 and are working on album together.
But, big but: Anthony is now with wife No. 3, Shannon de Lima, who is obviously pretty cool about how friendly her hubby is with the Hollywood powerhouse. She wasn’t even in attendance at the ceremony.
But maybe de Lima wasn’t happy about what happened next.
Lopez, who is no longer with Casper Smart, told Anthony he was a living legend: “We have learned so much and we’ve grown so much, and you’ve always been so many things in my life: my mentor, a twin soul, a father who’s not only the Person of the Year, he’s the person of all time.”
Then after the audience yelled for them to kiss: “Kiss!” “Besa!” Lopez and Anthony both obliged to cheers.
After all the hoopla about the kiss, which was really a peck, Anthony took to his Instagram to post pictures of him planting his laps on a handful of people, including guys, with the hashtag #elbesoeffect.
Lopez and Anthony also made beautiful music together, doing a duet of the song “Olvidame y Pega la Vuelta” Ironic? The translation is “Forget Me and Move On.”
Anthony was bestowed with the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year after more than 20 years in show business.
