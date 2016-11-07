Actors from ‘The Bounce Back’ all over town

Shemar Moore and Bill Bellamy celebrated the premiere of their new movie “The Bounce Back” Thursday at Wall Miami. The pair was spotted popping open 10 bottles of Ace of Spade champagne while being fawned over by multiple ladies as reggae artist Kevin Lyttle performed with his new artist, Cashe. On Thursday, the duo took a short break from work to enjoy lunch at SLS Brickell’s newly opened Fi’lia by Michael Schwartz. After getting through their week of work of promoting their new film, Moore and Bellamy let loose at Rockwell nightclub on Friday and Saturday nights, when Moore and his group were seen enjoying a few bottles of the pricey Armand De Brignac champagne. Moore also walked the red carpet at AAA for the iHeart Radio Fiesta Latina.
Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski used the team’s bye week to his advantage, heading to Miami for some R&R. The NFL superstar was spotted dining Thursday at South Beach's new pan-Asian hotspot Tanuki with a group of five. Gronk clearly enjoyed the restaurant’s signature Peking duck dish — so much so that he ordered two whole ducks for the table, in addition to about $200 worth of sushi. Gronkowski kept things tame, opting to sip water while his friends enjoyed cocktails and sake.
Seen walking the docks at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show on Friday was Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon and nationally recognized artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey. On Sunday, Eric Trump, accompanied by Broward County sheriffs, and people from his father Donald Trump’s campaign office in Orlando, was seen perusing the boats at the show, stopping to speak with several exhibitors there.
American pro boxer, Paul “Paulie” Malignaggi was spotted having dinner Friday at The Forge.
Miller Light concludes its Concertos Originales series at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Fillmore Miami Beach with Latin GRAMMY-nominated reggaetón duo Plan B. Entry to the concert is free of charge with a ticket, on a first come, first served basis and only for those 21 and over.
