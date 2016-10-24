People

October 24, 2016 10:10 AM

DJ Khaled becomes a father for the first time

By Madeleine Marr

Go time!

Prolific Miami music producer DJ Khaled is a dad, the social media king reported on — where else? — social media.

Khaled’s fiancée, stylist Nicole Tuck, gave birth Sunday morning to a bouncing baby boy, and the DJ was able to chronicle the blessed event for all his followers.

 

all praise to the most high

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

“Bless up,” he wrote his signature phrase on Instagram Saturday. “My queen’s water broke.”

Doctors apparently allowed Khaled to film Tuck, who was in labor about 10 hours, in the delivery room.

Never one to miss an opportunity to promote his music, the DJ’s latest album “Major Key” played in the background. That’s also the title of his upcoming memoir.

According to People, the infant was named Asahd, which means “lion’ in Arabic. A later post showed a lion with his cub with the caption, “I love you son.” Awww.

 

I love you son !

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

While Khaled did not show a picture of the boy, he did take a photo of his own arm with the child’s inked footprint.

 

 

A video posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

We have a feeling he’s going to be a hands on dad!

