Emilio Estefan to be honored

Congrats to Emilio Estefan, who will be honored with the Ohtli Award, presented by the government of Mexico, in acknowledgement of his extraordinary contributions toward the successes of the Hispanic community in the United States. Estefan will receive the award on Oct. 11 at the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s national convention in Miami Beach. “It is an honor that extends far beyond the borders of our neighboring country,” Estefan said. “No matter where we come from, as immigrants, we all share a bond through our common cultures, musical influences, and the families that form our communities.”
On Wednesday, boxer Floyd Mayweather rolled into Prime 112 with an entourage of more than 30 friends. The huge group completely took over the outdoor seating area, where they stayed eating and drinking well into the night.
Atlanta Braves player Matt Kemp and Orlando Magic player Serge Ibaka were seen celebrating their birthday weekend Saturday at Rockwell. Kemp turned 32 on Sept. 23 and Ibaka turned 27 on Sept. 18. Also seen at a table on the dance floor: Miami Heat player Hassan Whiteside.
Miami Beach hairstylist Danny Jelaca, who has touched the tresses of Sharon Stone, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Scarlett Johansson and Roselyn Sanchez, among others, took his glamour squad to Honduras for a benefit style-thon. Jelaca styled the heads of socialites and community leaders in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to raise funds for Hogar de Niños Emanuel, a children's home committed to helping children in need. Jelaca traveled to the orphanage to personally deliver all the proceeds (estimated to be around $5,000).
