Thalía brings her ‘Latina Love’ to Miami

Whether you know Thalía as the Queen of Latin Pop or the Queen of Telenovelas, you’re struck by the Mexican singer’s infectious smile, incredible spirit and uplifting joy of life. But fans in South Florida haven’t had the chance to soak up her radiance live in concert for three years. That all changes Friday night as Thalía brings her Latina Love Tour to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in support of her 15th album, “Latina,” and its single “Desde Esa Noche” (featuring Maluma).
How much of “Latina” will we hear, and what were you going for with the album?
This tour, I want you to feel good and to feel happy and light. This was my intention when I prepared and organized the set list, and I talked to my band and the engineers and the lighting people. I just want everybody to have a happy experience, something that makes them feel lighter when they leave. Because right now in life and the world, everywhere you turn, everything is very negative; there’s a lot of sadness in the news around us. So I wanna keep my music with a little ray of light and hope.
Miami is one of six stops on this tour. What is special about Miami to you?
I’m so excited about going there and singing — it’s really an experience I can’t wait to have for many reasons. First of all, I love the city. There’s a fusion of many Latin cultures there — it’s like Latin America in the United States. It feels like home. And another reason is people in Miami just love to party and love to have fun, and feel a release from the day and go and dance. And we’re gonna have that together with this show, face to face, singing, dancing, sweating and jumping together.
People en Español named you one of the 25 most powerful Latinas. Do you feel a sense of responsibility toward the community because of that?
Once you are in a place where you can expose your feelings, your ideas, your emotions to people, then you have a responsibility to say something that will help someone, or empower someone, or make someone feel that they can overcome obstacles. I think that through example, you can be very influential in someone’s life, and that’s the responsibility we have. It’s beautiful to be part of that, a world full of possibilities.
With all of your different endeavors, what are you most proud of?
Of course, from a personal aspect, being a mother. My kids are my life, my eyes, my smile, everything. And in a professional aspect, I just want to be an example of possibilities, that everything you dream could be achievable. Every desire in your soul and in your heart — if you study, if you get prepared, and you learn and you get out there and fight for it, you really can achieve your dreams.
Name three musicians – alive or dead – whom you’d love to work with.
Number one, I think Sade, because I love her music and her voice. The other one would be Steven Tyler because I love Aerosmith, and I have a very crazy rock side of me. I always liked the idea of singing with Vicente Fernández, some kind of beautiful ranchera ballad or mariachi ballad. Totally different, all three!
What inspired you to go into fashion?
I always loved fashion, ever since I had a Barbie when I was a little girl, and I always remember that I would undress the doll and look at the clothes, and then cut it, and then add little fabrics and colors, and then glue glitter and then I’d dress her again in my style. I always wanted to do something different with fashion, and now that I have this huge opportunity in Macy’s with a collection that has shoes, accessories, clothing – I think it’s a big privilege, a big dream that I’m achieving. Not for me, but just for the Latin woman, to have a nice presence in a very iconic store like Macy’s.
Comments