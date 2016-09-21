People

Barbra Streisand to perform in Miami area for the first time in 53 years

By Madeleine Marr

The one and only Barbra Streisand is making her way to South Florida right before the holidays.

According to Broadway World, the global icon is bringing her “The Music, the Mem’ries, The Magic” tour to the BB&T Center Dec. 3 and AmericanAirlines Arena Dec. 5.

The visit marks Streisand’s first appearance in the area since performing at the Eden Roc in March 1963. Tickets go on sale Sept. 29 at both venues.

Broadway World adds that every online ticket purchased nets you a copy of her latest album, “ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.”

