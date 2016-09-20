No! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split amid affair claims

Shocker of all shockers!
The world woke up Tuesday with some sorry news out of La-La Land.
Well, maybe Jennifer Aniston isn’t so sad...
Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finito.
According to the Associated Press, Jolie’s attorney Robert Offer, said Tuesday that the actress had filed for the dissolution of the marriage “for the health of the family.”
TMZ was the first to report the news, naturally.
According to the celebrity gossip site, Jolie is asking for physical custody, not joint, and sources say Jolie, 41, had problems with Pitt’s alleged alcohol and pot consumption as well as his “anger” issues.
So no infidelity this time around...?
Hmm, we beg to differ. Page Six reports that the rumor that Pitt, 52, was having an affair with “Allied” costar Marion Cotillard was solidified after Jolie hired a private eye to check things out on the London set.
For months, the supermarket checkout tabs have been speculating about something going on between the elegant Frenchwoman (“Midnight in Paris,” “La Vie en Rose”) and Hollywood hunk who rose to fame in 1991’s “Thelma and Louise.”
Insiders also say the two have been drifting apart for years as Jolie, who reportedly hired divorce attorney to the stars Laura Wasser, is more focused on human rights causes than Pitt is.
Pitt and Jolie met on the set of the 2005 action movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” while Pitt was still married to “Friends” star Aniston. A scandal ensued, but Pitt and Jolie seemed to be truly happy, going on to have six kids together, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne — three biological.
Though blissfully unwed for 12 years, Pitt and Jolie decided to officially tie the knot in August 2014.
“It’s an exciting prospect, even though for us, we’ve gone further than that,” Pitt told The Associated Press in November 2012. “But to concretize it in that way, it actually means more to me than I thought it would. It means a lot to our kids.”
This is the second marriage for Pitt and third for Jolie who was wed to Billy Bob Thornton, whom she met on the set of 1999’s “Pushing Tin,” and British actor Jonny Lee Miller, whom she met on the set of 1995’s “Hackers.”
InTouch reports their $400 million divorce could get nasty, though Jolie isn’t asking for spousal support.
Um, can we say prenup?
