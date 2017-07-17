Former vice president Joe Biden to appear at Miami Book Fair

At last year’s Miami Book Fair, the impossible ticket to get was the one that got you in to see 2016 presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders.
This year, another politician promises to be the fair’s rock star: Former Vice President Joe Biden will make an appearance.
Biden will be in town for his American Promise Tour, during which he’ll talk about his memoir “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose” (Flatiron, $27). The book, due out Nov. 14, will not only touch on the big political moments of Biden’s life, including his work with President Barack Obama, but will also deal with the loss of his son Beau, who died at 46 of brain cancer, and how Biden is finding new purpose in a troubled political time.
Details about Biden’s appearance and ticket sales haven’t been formalized yet, but there is one thing we know: the former vice president is not the fair’s opening night speaker. This year the fair kicks off with journalist Dan Rather, who will talk about his new book with Elliot Kirshner, “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism” (Algonquin, $22.95). Last year’s opening night speaker was “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.
The annual “Evenings With...” programs aren’t entirely fleshed out yet, but a few names are confirmed: MSNBC’s Laurence O’Donnell, singer and National Book Award winner Patti Smith and novelist Isabelle Allende.
Other confirmed authors for the week include Armistead Maupin, Edwidge Danticat, Richard Blanco, Bill McKibben, Michael Eric Dyson, Lisa See, Min Jin Lee, Gene Yang, Robert Haas, Victor Hernandez Cruz and Pete Souza, President Obama’s official photographer.
No word on when tickets will go on sale, but as always the best way to get first crack at them is to become a member of the fair, which runs Nov. 12-19 at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave. in downtown Miami.
