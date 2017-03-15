2 Israeli writers compete for international literary prize

Two Israeli writers are among the 13 nominees on the longlist for the Man Booker International Prize, which honors global fiction translated into English.
Seventy-seven-year-old Amos Oz, considered Israel’s most famous living author, was nominated for “Judas,” his first novel in a decade. Also making the list was Israeli David Grossman, for “A Horse Walks Into a Bar.”
Although seven of the translators on the list are women, only three female novelists make an appearance: Argentina’s Samanta Schweblin for “Fever Dream,” Wioletta Greg of Poland for “Swallowing Mercury” and Dorthe Nors for “Mirror, Shoulder, Signal.”
The prize for the annual award is £50,000 and is split between author and translator. The short list will be announced on April 20 and the winner on June 14.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
“Compass” by Mathias Enard (France), translator Charlotte Mandell
“Swallowing Mercury” by Wioletta Greg (Poland), Eliza Marciniak
“A Horse Walks Into a Bar” by David Grossman (Israel), Jessica Cohen
“War and Turpentine” by Stefan Hertmans (Belgium), David McKay
“The Unseen” by Roy Jacobsen (Norway), Don Bartlett and Don Shaw
“The Traitor’s Niche” by Ismail Kadare (Albania), John Hodgson
“Fish Have No Feet” by Jon Kalman Stefansson (Iceland), Phil Roughton
“The Explosion Chronicles” by Yan Lianke (China), Carlos Rojas
“Black Moses” by Alain Mabanckou (France), Helen Stevenson
“Bricks and Mortar” by Clemens Meyer (Germany), Katy Derbyshire
“Mirror, Shoulder, Signal” by Dorthe Nors (Denmark), Misha Hoekstra
“Judas” by Amos Oz (Israel), Nicholas de Lange
“Fever Dream” by Samanta Schweblin (Argentina), Megan McDowell
