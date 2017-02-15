Another Hamilton book is on the way (we can’t believe it, either)

Just when you thought no one could possibly have anything left to say about Alexander Hamilton, a novelist is ready to give young adult readers their shot.
First we had “The Hamilton Affair,” by Elizabeth Cobbs, a novelization about the founding father’s scandalous relationship with Maria Reynolds (the nation’s first but not last sex scandal). Then came the gorgeous gift book “Hamilton: The Illustrated Biography” by Richard Sylla.
Now, Melissa De La Cruz offers “Alex & Eliza,” (Putnam, $17.99), a young adult novel about the marriage of the bastard orphan son of a whore to Elizabeth Schuyler (we’re guessing de la Cruz won’t refer to him exactly like that).
Oh heyyyyy #AlexandEliza Today's @PublishersWkly e-blast! Woohoo! April 11! Pre-order now! pic.twitter.com/3B4KERWRi2— Melissa de la Cruz (@MelissadelaCruz) February 15, 2017
In her acknowledgments, de la Cruz writes that the book wouldn’t exist if she hadn’t taken her 10-year-old daughter Mattie to see the Broadway hit “Hamilton.” Mattie “was so taken by the love story of Alex and Eliza that I was forced to do research to answer her questions and in doing so got caught up in their story as well.”
“Alex & Eliza” — out April 11 — ends with the happy couple’s honeymoon so we’re guessing readers won’t be forced like Eliza to endure the anguish of the Reynolds affair.
