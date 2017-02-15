Books

February 15, 2017 1:36 PM

Another Hamilton book is on the way (we can’t believe it, either)

By Connie Ogle

Just when you thought no one could possibly have anything left to say about Alexander Hamilton, a novelist is ready to give young adult readers their shot.

First we had “The Hamilton Affair,” by Elizabeth Cobbs, a novelization about the founding father’s scandalous relationship with Maria Reynolds (the nation’s first but not last sex scandal). Then came the gorgeous gift book “Hamilton: The Illustrated Biography” by Richard Sylla.

Now, Melissa De La Cruz offers “Alex & Eliza,” (Putnam, $17.99), a young adult novel about the marriage of the bastard orphan son of a whore to Elizabeth Schuyler (we’re guessing de la Cruz won’t refer to him exactly like that).

In her acknowledgments, de la Cruz writes that the book wouldn’t exist if she hadn’t taken her 10-year-old daughter Mattie to see the Broadway hit “Hamilton.” Mattie “was so taken by the love story of Alex and Eliza that I was forced to do research to answer her questions and in doing so got caught up in their story as well.”

“Alex & Eliza” — out April 11 — ends with the happy couple’s honeymoon so we’re guessing readers won’t be forced like Eliza to endure the anguish of the Reynolds affair.

