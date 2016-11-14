What do you recommend?

“I really loved Jacqueline Woodson’s ‘Another Brooklyn.’ It’s a coming of age story. The main character just lost her mother, and she forges relationships with women who help her navigate Brooklyn and the world. Woodson captured me with her female protagonists. We’ve heard so many male voices, I feel like that’s important.”
Nicole Dennis-Benn, author of ‘Here Comes the Sun.’ She appears at 11 a.m. in Room 8303 Nov. 20 at Miami Book Fair, Miami Dade College, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami. Woodson appears in the Auditorium at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 20.
