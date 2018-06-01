Want to move like a 'Dancing With the Stars' pro? Maks, Val opening South Florida studio

"Dancing with the Stars” pro dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and brother Valentin, Tony Dovolani and their partners plan to open a new branch in their chain of Dance With Me dance studios in Boca Raton on June 27.
The Town Center mall location will be the pros' first in Florida and 12th overall.
Maks, Val and Tony are expected to host the studio's opening event, which will include a champagne toast and room for about 150 hopeful students who try out for an invitation by visiting dancewithmeusa.com.
Val Chmerkovskiy, the champion of season 23 of ABC’s "Dancing with the Stars," said he was looking forward to his South Florida return.
In December 2015, the Chmerkovskiy brothers, along with Maks' wife, DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd, and Dovolani starred in Sway: A Dance Trilogy, a Dance With Me-sponsored show at downtown Miami's Olympia Theater at the Gusman.
“Since we used to dance here every year at the U.S. Open and also hosted our show SWAY here ..., we feel right at home and are honored to be part of such a great community. Now we have yet another reason to be here more often," Val said in a release.
The pros' studio provides dance lessons in ballroom, Latin, hip-hop and contemporary, and wellness options.
"It’s more than just dance,” said Maks Chmerkovskiy in a release. "It's about living a healthier, happier life, surrounded by inspiring people."
Added Dovolani: "We all love Florida and have been coming here for many different reasons, but we're really proud to call it home to one of our own studios. This will be the first of many to come in the state, but shhh that’s a secret."
