Suh on the way out? Real estate listings indicate yes

If there’s any doubt the Miami Dolphins are about to cut Ndamukong Suh, this should make it crystal clear: The big guy listed his Fort Lauderdale mansion for sale Feb. 5.
And it looks like the defensive tackle must’ve known he’s on his way out for a while. He’ll be lucky to break even on the sale of the 16,000-square-foot Coral Ridge palace.
“I can’t comment on this listing at all,” said Julie Jones-Bernard, the Realtor who has the contract.
Records show the 6-foot-4 300-pounder bought the property in July 2015, weeks after he was signed by the Fins in the wake of five sterling seasons with the Detroit Lions.
The deed was made out to a trust based in Michigan that paid $6.5 million. All cash, of course.
The crib is now listed for $7.29 million after 36 days on the market.
By most standards, it’s a tastefully done property with 100 feet on the South Fork Middle River, which after meandering through the city does lead to the Atlantic Ocean. The house boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a large gym and a wine room and an expansive rooftop terrace, according to the listing.
It’s unclear where Suh is headed after his three seasons with the Dolphins, whose officials have not made the release official just yet.
But it’s fair to say Suh hasn’t had the impact on the team that his six-year, $114 million-deal with the orange-and-teal suggested he might have. It was one of the richest contracts ever for a not-so-glamorous defensive position.
For all that cash, the Fins got 181 tackles, 15 1/2 sacks, one Pro Bowl appearance, one winning season and zero playoff wins.
