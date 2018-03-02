Someone called 911 after rapper Rick Ross had a medical emergency at home, reports say

Rick Ross, the Miami rapper and former high school football standout who helped put Carol City on the hip-hop map, had a medical emergency Thursday afternoon, reports said.
Police were called to a Davie home around 3 p.m. after someone called 911 and said an adult male was unresponsive and breathing heavily, according to a call for service report released by Davie police. The caller said the man, identified by TMZ as Ross, has a history of seizures and was “slobbing out the mouth,” the report said.
There are several references later in the document to a “combative patient.” Davie Police Spokesman Sgt. Mark Leone said he could not confirm whether the patient was Ross or whether the patient was taken to a hospital.
TMZ reported that Ross, 42, was taken to an unnamed hospital and is receiving a respiratory treatment, the site said, possibly for pneumonia or something “heart-related.”
But TMZ also said a family member “strongly denied” the rapper was hospitalized.
Ross last tweeted on Feb. 13 — 12 days after he performed a Feb. 1 show at a Minneapolis club, The Pourhouse, with fellow Miami rapper Luther Campbell.
Ross, who owns several Wingstop chicken franchises, has faced plenty of challenges since scoring a Billboard No. 1 with his album, “Port of Miami,” in 2006.
In 2011, he suffered two seizures on the same day. He eventually dropped 100 pounds. Two years later, in 2013, he dodged a hail of bullets and crashed his car after someone opened fire on his Rolls-Royce as he was driving to a dinner on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. No one was hurt in the incident.
More recently, Ross tried to reinstate a suit against LMFAO. He claims the Los Angeles duo ripped off his song “Hustlin’” in its hit, “Party Rock Anthem.”
Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II in Mississippi and raised in Carol City, was a top athlete at Miami Carol City Senior High School under Coach Walt Frazier. Ross was an offensive lineman on the football team and was named to the Miami Herald’s All-Dade first team offense in 1993.
Prayin for a speedy recovery Boss @RickRoss https://t.co/0V6C9YiBvF— All or nothin. (@Ok_ImReloaded__) March 2, 2018
