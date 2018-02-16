Drake had almost $1 million to spend on a music video. He gave it all to Miami

Hip-hop star Drake’s music video for “God’s Plan” is an ode to Miami.

The long-awaited video, released Friday morning, showcases the Toronto native’s giving spree in the city earlier this month. “The budget for this video was $996, 631. 90,” the opening title card says. “We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label…”

The video interlaces the voices and images of locals with those of Drake and the beneficiaries of his donations.

At the University of Miami — clad in a black Hurricanes hoodie — he sings for a crowd of hundreds and surprises one student, Destiny James, with a $50,000 check. At Miami Senior High School, he is again greeted with a massive group of student, sings among them, and donates $25,000.

At Sabor Tropical Supermarket in North Beach, Drake is seen climbing on a check-out counter speaking through a megaphone: “Anything you guys want in the store is free,” he says, followed by shots of shoppers piling their grocery carts high.

The video flashes scenes from the City of Miami: barbershops in Little Haiti, streets, people walking, a man at a bus stop. It also features snippets of Drake’s giving spree that were previously not known. The City of Miami Fire Department got a $20,000 check. Several families got stacks of cash — the recipients screaming when they saw Drake and crying when he hands them his donation. Two young people got cars.

Drake also stopped by the Overtown Youth Center, where kids can be seen dancing with him, and at homeless shelter Lotus Village, where he donated $50,000, Target gift cards to the women, and toys for all the kids.

And at Saks Fifth Avenue with Steeler wide receiver Antonio Brown, Drake is shown surprising three women — including Fontaineblreau housekeeper Odelie Paret. Paret, who is seen in the video going down an escalator at Saks and standing in shock when the singer reveals himself. She went on to spend $10,000 on her spree courtesy of Drake.

“I want you guys to go on a shopping spree on me, you guys can get whatever you want,” he is heard saying.

Drake shared an Instagram photo Thursday of a clapperboard for the music video.

“The most important thing I have done in my career,” he captioned it.