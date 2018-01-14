Thousands of self-proclaimed comic-book nerds gather in Miami, and no one gets killed

More Videos 1:48 Paradise City Comic Con visits Miami Pause 2:27 James Franco's two (very public) sides 1:54 Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:33 Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:35 Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 0:48 Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze 1:22 FEMA stages site in Hialeah for crews working on clearing storm debris 2:04 Three Kings Day Parade marches through Miami’s Little Havana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Paradise City Comic Con visits Miami A cosplayer, an artist, and an author all gathered at Comic Con, each bringing a unique perspective on the fantasy-based convention. A cosplayer, an artist, and an author all gathered at Comic Con, each bringing a unique perspective on the fantasy-based convention. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

