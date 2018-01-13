Her grandparents wanted to help young artists. Now she is leading the effort.

Miami-based YoungArts, a national foundation that identifies and nurtures artists in their high-school years, has become a cause for the generations.
Saturday, Sarah Arison, granddaughter of YoungArts founders Ted and Lin Arison, was named chair of the YoungArts board of trustees. She follows Miami lawyer Rich Kohan, who held the role for the past several years.
The announcement was made at the group’s annual fundraiser, Backyard Ball, which was expected to raise $1.5 million. The evening honored Oscar-winning playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, a YoungArts alumnus.
Arison has worked on behalf of numerous national arts organizations, including MoMA PS1 in New York and the American Ballet Theater. She has been a YoungArts trustee since 2005.
Comments