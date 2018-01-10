Serena Williams discusses harrowing medical scare after emergency C-section

Now we know.
Back when Serena Williams originally announced her baby’s arrival, via social media postings with her husband Alexis Ohanian in September, she said in a video, “We had a lot of complications, but look what we’ve got.”
The complications were pretty major, as it turns out.
In a story posted Wednesday on Vogue.com, Williams opens up about her harrowing delivery at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Palm Beach on Sept 1, 2017.
Never miss a local story.
.@serenawilliams and her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., star on the cover of our February issue! Read the full interview: https://t.co/M3yiDQje6I pic.twitter.com/XLwLOLSsWJ— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2018
Though the pregnancy was fairly uneventful, the birth was nothing but. Both mom and baby suffered complications.
After mom was induced, little Olympia’s heart rate plummeted, and doctors were forced to perform an emergency caesarean section.
The next day, Williams, who has a history of blood clots, felt short of breath.
The tennis star, 36, informed docs that she thought she was having another pulmonary embolism, a blockage in an artery of the lung.
The doctor soon performed an ultrasound on her legs, which revealed nothing.
At her insistence, Serena was soon sent for a CT scan, which did reveal several blood clots in her lungs. As she had predicted, they put her on a heparin (anticoagulant) drip.
“I was like, listen to Dr. Williams!” the Palm Beach Gardens resident told the fashion mag.
That wasn’t enough.
Soon after the clot drama, her C-section wound popped open from coughing from the pulmonary embolism. In surgery, doctors found that a hematoma, a pooling of blood outside of a blood vessel, had flooded her abdomen (the blood thinner caused the hemorrhaging).
A filter was inserted into a major vein, in order to prevent more clots from traveling to her lungs.
She was home a week later and stayed in bed her “first six weeks of motherhood.”
Comments