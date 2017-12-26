Disney is rolling out new security measures at its resorts that include eliminating the ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign.
Disney hotels eliminate 'Do Not Disturb' signs as part of new security policy

By Samantha Putterman

December 26, 2017 11:37 AM

Disney is rolling out an upgraded security policy at several of its resorts, beginning with the three monorail hotels near the Magic Kingdom.

On Friday, guests at the three properties – the Grand Floridian, Polynesian and Contemporary resorts – no longer had “Do Not Disturb” signs for their doors. Instead, they have been replaced with “Room Occupied” signs that will alert cast members that guests are in their rooms.

Along with the new term comes a policy that requires Disney cast members to enter each hotel room at least once a day to “ensure guest safety,” according to a report by Walt Disney World News Today.

Before the policy, a “Do Not Disturb” sign would signal for employees to bypass the room. But now, Disney says that “the hotel and its staff reserve the right to enter your room for any purpose including, but not limited to, performing maintenance and repairs or checking on the safety and security of guests and property.”

The company also said that guests will be given notice prior to entering the room by knocking and announcing that they are coming in, WDWNT reports.

According to WDWNT, the new security measures are believed to be in response to the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this year. A gunman checked into the Manadalay Bay hotel with a cache of weapons and killed 58 people and injured hundreds more from his room. The monorail resorts, the outlets says, are tall and offer similar vantage points of crowded areas. Disney officials have not said why they are making the upgrades.

The changes are expected to roll out to other Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in the coming weeks.

