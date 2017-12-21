‘¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ cashes in, but cast feels left out: ‘They want to steal the whole thing’

More Videos 2:52 Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show Pause 0:49 Crowds stream in for Ultra Music Festival in Miami 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:31 Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:12 Watch a plane plunge into Biscayne Bay 5:26 Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 0:44 UM coach Richt breaks down signing class 0:52 Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show "¿Qué Pasa, USA?" cast members Manolo Villaverde and Ana Margarita Martínez talk about how they reacted after learning a new stage show based on their television show was being promoted with their image in Miami without their permission. Martínez said WPBT-2 has continued to trade on her image, improperly, as the original cast is ignored. "¿Qué Pasa, USA?" cast members Manolo Villaverde and Ana Margarita Martínez talk about how they reacted after learning a new stage show based on their television show was being promoted with their image in Miami without their permission. Martínez said WPBT-2 has continued to trade on her image, improperly, as the original cast is ignored. José A. Iglesias and Joshua Bright Miami Herald Staff

