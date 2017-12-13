Orlando woman tells of a harrowing encounter with Jeremy Piven back in 1995

Amy Meador has never wavered from her story.
Over the years, the writer/indie documentary filmmaker (“Kindred”) has told anyone who asked that Jeremy Piven had sexually assaulted her in 1995 while she was living in Los Angeles. She was 22; he was 30.
Now an Orlando resident, Meador is sticking to her story, even though Piven, the star from HBO’s former comedy series, “Entourage,” has denied knowing her.
“I’d like to see him go to jail, ideally,” says the New Jersey native, now 45. “Or at the very least say, ‘I f---ed up big time and I’m so sorry. I want every woman who I’ve ever hurt in my life to know that I was wrong and I’m not proud. But he’s not doing this. He’s posturing.”
Never miss a local story.
Last month, CBS canceled its high-tech drama, “Wisdom of the Crowd,” amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Piven, the 52-year-old star of the series. At least five women, including Meador, have accused the Chicago native of sexual misconduct starting in the 1990s.
In late October, soon after the New York Times published its investigation of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, which led to the #metoo movement, actress Ariane Bellamar accused Piven of groping her while on the set of “Entourage.” Bellamar, a St. Petersburg native, also accused him of groping her at the Playboy mansion, and sending her explicit texts.
In a Nov. 9 statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Piven denied he did anything wrong.
“It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard,” the actor said.
Days later, in an Instagram post, “Longmire” star Cassidy Freeman accused of Piven of “predatory behavior.”
@jeremypiven You will deny this because, sadly, she’s deniable. The backlash this woman received was horrendous. And whether or not her accusations are true, the TRUTH is I know you. I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember. Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power. Do you feel powerful? With your lawyers and your networks and your die hard man-fans who call your victims bimbos? Or do you know, in your rotten gut, that you will have to lie for the rest of your life? I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again.
“Do you feel powerful?” Freeman wrote. “With your lawyers and your networks and your die-hard man-fans who call your victims bimbos? Or do you know, in your rotten gut, that you will have to lie for the rest of your life? I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again.”
Then came woman No. 3: Washington ad executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby, who told People magazine that Piven, whom she had met in an NYC club, had held her down, exposed his genitals and ejaculated on her shirt while the two were in his suite at Trump International Hotel & Tower.
Piven said Scourby was lying and he would take a polygraph test, which according to The Blast, he eventually did — and passed.
Happy Turkey Day with a side of #truth ... pic.twitter.com/GpFlgTloLt— Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) November 23, 2017
“Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen,” he said in a statement to People. “I would never force myself on a woman, ever. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this.”
November 9, 2017
Last month, another actress, extra Anastasia Taneie, told BuzzFeed News that Piven had also groped her breasts and genitals on the “Entourage” set. More denials from Piven.
Meador, meanwhile, says she has been the victim of vicious trolling since coming forward about her encounter with Piven.
Meador’s friends and relatives have corroborated Meader’s story to The Miami Herald. Her first cousin, Keith Arands, said she spoke to him about the Piven incident a number of years before #metoo.
“She told me about Jeremy Piven being at her home and basically being very aggressive, touching her and grinding her on the couch and used the phrase, ‘He basically tried to rape me,’” Arands wrote in an email to the Herald. “At the time and to my regret, I wasn’t more inquisitive about it and didn’t really know how to take it. She would mention it again from time to time over the ensuing years, when something reminded her of it/him and again.”
A childhood friend of Meador’s, who wishes to remain anonymous, adds: “About 15 years ago when connecting with mutual friends, they told me Amy had not stayed in L.A. to pursue acting because she was attacked by an actor there when she was younger. Six years ago when we reconnected, she shared what happened — that Jeremy Piven had come to her home after blowing her off on a date and tried to force himself on her and each time she fought his advances, he became more aggressive sexually and physically. She shared that she was scared and stunned.”
Piven, in lie detector results he tweeted on Thanksgiving Day, said he didn’t remember meeting Meador.
But the married mother of one says she first met the movie and TV star at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The two hit it off and met for coffee in an L.A. cafe. They agreed to meet for dinner the following evening, she added.
“I was young,” Meador recounts. “I had just gotten my first place in Laurel Canyon. I wrote down my number and address, not thinking ahead.”
But Piven never called.
“He blows me off for the dinner. I figured he was a flake.”
Roughly three months later, she heard a knock on her door at around 9 p.m.
“I had just gotten home from work and was exhausted. I put on my flannels and a sweatshirt, my hair in a ponytail,” Meador continued. “I figured it was my landlady. But it wasn’t. It was Jeremy.”
She said he told her he was in traffic for two hours to get to tell her how sorry he was. “He said, ‘I didn’t handle the situation right,” Meador remembers. “He told me he had just ended [a relationship] and wanted to hang out and talk and explain himself. I was like, ‘Dude, you can stop right there.’”
Meador did let him in, but only if Piven “swore on his mother’s life” that he wouldn’t touch her.
“I said, ‘If you need to get laid, you’ve come to the wrong door.’”
The two ended up sitting on her couch and watching “Tales from the Crypt” and “The Larry Sanders Show,” in which Piven was starring at the time.
That’s when he allegedly made his move.
“He must have considered [the “Sanders” show] foreplay,” Meador said, “because after it was over, he pounced on top of me, pinning my arms above my head, and started grinding into me.”
Meador, who had recently undergone abdominal surgery for colitis, screamed for the TV star to stop: “He was tearing me apart.”
That’s when she decided to fight.
“I said to myself, ‘I’m not getting raped. I’m a Jersey girl. I’ll fight to the death,” said Meador. “I got calm inside my head. Everything got silent. With all the strength I had, I kneed him and he flew across the room. I yelled, ‘Get the f--- out of my house!’”
According to Meador, that’s when Piven gathered himself up, grabbed her cordless phone and locked himself in her master bathroom.
“I’m looking at the ceiling of my place, thinking, ‘Are you seriously joking?’” said Meador, who looked for a way to escape from her isolated bungalow in the Hollywood Hills. But she said Piven’s car was blocking hers in the driveway and her keys were locked in the bathroom.
“I couldn’t even lock myself in my car for safety.”
Eventually, after about a half-hour, Meador said Piven emerged from the bathroom and said, “You must think I’m a real shmuck,” and left.
Like many of the women caught up in the #metoo wave, Meador did not call the police after the alleged incident.
She said in 2007 she did contact his lawyer at the time, Marty Singer, but was “blown off.” Singer could not be reached for comment.
Today, Meador stands by her story, despite the trolls.
“There’s some ugly lies and stuff out there [on the Internet about me],” she said. “But it’s worth it so others don’t get hurt.”
I am taking a break from the fray. I won't be seeing streams or comments so dm if you NEED to. Thanks to all who have been supportive and informative! #KeepStandingUp and #youtoo to all the subhumans who have hurt people. pic.twitter.com/gxEVBeF2KY— Amy Rachelle Meador (@KINDREDmovie) December 1, 2017
Comments